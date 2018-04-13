Lands burned in 2017 will be eligible for future payments

It said that following communication with the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and a meeting with Department officials, future payments for farmers who had lands burned in 2017 have been secured.

Following the meeting INHFA President Colm O'Donnell stated "that affected farmers will be issued with their 2018 basic payment applications immediately, which includes burned lands excluded from payment under last year’s scheme.

"I am advising all farmers concerned to instruct their agricultural advisor to use the most up to date online maps to make their 2018 BPS application".