Key questions about joining the Organic Farming Scheme answered

With less than three weeks left to apply for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), which closes on December 9, already 650 applications have been made.

Under the €256m scheme, farmers will receives per hectare payments as well as a participation payment to cover additional administrative costs every year.

Grants of up to €800/ha are available in the first years for horticulture, while dairy farmers can get up to €350/ha and drystock farmers can get up to €300/ha in the first two years.

Key questions were addressed by the two organic certification bodies at recent webinars.

Do all of the animals have to be purchased as organic or can there be a mix?

All animals have to be organic once you sign up and would have to be purchased organic.

Can I get the TAMS grant while in conversion?

Yes, you can get the TAMS grant while in conversion.

Who can I use for soil analysis? I am finding it hard to find anywhere online that includes details like the percentage of organic matter.

The Irish Organic Association doesn't look for your percentage of organic matter (but they may differ with other organisations.)

The IOA required you to sample for n, p and k and lime. Most feed merchants have a facility for sending off samples if you ask them.

YARA in the UK offers sampling of organic matter so if it's something you'd like to know about on your farm you can use that route. There is also a company in Cork that do it and it costs around €75.

How long after signing up will my farm be inspected by the IOA?

If you sign up now, your inspection will be carried out in January. You will receive notice prior to the inspection and all inspectors are easy to deal with and just want to help you on the journey to going organic.

How do I convert my animals to organic, do I have to sell and buy organic?

The animals you currently have on your farm will never become organic. Any calves born after April 1 will be eligible for sale as organic if you're signed up in January.

Can I convert my land before I convert my livestock to organic?

Most will undergo simultaneous conversion so converting animals and land at the one time. However, a summer grazer or finisher may be able to do non-simultaneous conversion - conversion of land first and animals later.

If you don't intend on doing non-simultaneous conversion it needs to be noted in your conversion plan.

How long after joining are my animals eligible to be sold as organic?

Any animal born three months after you join is eligible to be sold as organic (after your conversion.)

Can I use non-organic oats or barley?

If you're in simultaneous conversion, from the day you sign up all inputs have to be organic so you do have to use organic oats or barley.

If you're in non-simultaneous conversion you can feed non-organic feed as long as it's not genetically modified (GMO).

Will there be a financial premium on the sale of producing organic produce (beef) as it is sold as a premium product at a higher price in the supermarket?

There has been a premium price for organic beef, it goes on the baseline of conventional beef.

However there is an option when you have organic animals - if you don't like the price you're getting for your organic meat you can sell it into the conventional sector. The organic sector won't like this but you do have the option.

During conversion can I use up the barley I've already bought for feeding my cattle as they will be sold as conventional anyway?

If you do that you would have to enter the animals at a later date. It's best practice to have it used before January 1.

I have bought meal for lambing already, can that be used during spring?

If it contains GMO ingredients, no.

Will my lambs born next March be classed as organic and be sold as so?

No, they will have to be conceived after January 1.

Is there a grant for red clover?

Not through the Organic Farming Scheme but there may be a stand-alone scheme like there was earlier this year.

In an organic system can you still use mineral injections like Multimin without a cert from the vet? Or are these seen the same as medicinal injections?

Minerals are allowed to be used but there must be a justification for using them. For example, evidence from soil samples showing your land is low in copper will cover you for using copper boluses.

When I change my bull do I have to buy from an organic herd?

No, a breeding male is one of the few things that doesn't have to be organic.

If I am only entering one parcel of land for organic tillage do I have to include the non-organic part of the farm in the application form?

The application does ask you for any non-organic area and what it will be used for. Non-organic area needs to be noted in your conversion plan.

Is Supersoil a good product to replace fertiliser?

We have heard a lot of very positive feedback on it but it's relatively new to the market so we need to see it in action for a few more seasons to know for sure.

Can I still bolus my ewes as I am in sheep welfare scheme?

Yes but you need a justification to do so and that's where your animal health plan comes in.

How long do you have to convert sheds if you can't meet the 6m2 on January 1st?

You have until the next winter housing season.

What happens if I can't get organic oats or barley?

Organic oats is one of the largest crops grown in the country at the moment so they are plentiful. There is a classified section on the IOA website where people are selling feed and other things at different times of the year. That can be a great help.

If you have any bother in that regard just get in touch with the IOA and they will point you in the right direction.

Can wild bird cover in acres be used for the organic plan?

It can be used but have to buy organic seed and manage it as organic. You won't get paid for it.

Are you not allowed to use rented land in an organic system?

Yes, you can include rented land but the Department of Agriculture requires you to honour the five-year scheme so you need to have a five-year lease.

Why is milled peat bedding not allowed - it's totally organic?

Milled peat is a non-renewable and in light of everything going on in the environment at the moment it isn't allowed.

Do you still receive your single farm payment in an organic system?

Yes, it's important to manage all your other schemes so they all marry up well together and you get the most out of your farm.

Can I enter part of my farm as organic and keep the other part conventional?

Yes, but you must ensure that there is no risk of parallel production, so for example - you cannot have an organic cattle enterprise and a non-organic cattle enterprise. But you can have an organic cereal enterprise and a non-organic cattle enterprise.

Are very small horticultural producers allowed to enter the OFS?

The Department is allowing smaller horticultural operators into the scheme but they must be proven to be commercially viable if less than 1ha.

Can you castrate animals if you're organic?

You need permission for any mutilation so you have to contact Organic Trust office they will give you a form to fill out in advance of castration. Castration has to be done under six months of age and pain relief must be used. Pain relief must be used for any form of mutilation in an organic system. There are exceptions for de-tailing young lambs under eight days old.

If you've done an organic course years previously, does it still count or do you have to do another one?

If you have ever done an organic course it still counts.

What are the routes to market in an organic system?

Attending your local farmers market is the easiest first step. There is virtually one in every locality.

Box schemes are another great option where you sell a box of your produce directly to a number of customers. The supermarket route is also an option.

There's a huge push to have members join the organic sector, how do I know there will be a market for my produce?

We (the Organic Trust) are working with Bord Bia for a market strategy and there is a lot going on in the background in trying to increase the markets for organics.

It won't be a case that we have a huge influx of people and then do nothing to build markets.

Does your farm have to be a certain size to enter the OFS?

There is a minimum 1 hectare required for horticulture and 3 hectares for all other enterprises. Payments are reduced when 70 hectares are exceeded but this land can still be added.

During conversion, I plan to finish converting my sucklers to a pedigree herd. Sourcing organic pedigree animals with good breeding is currently an issue. Can I buy in from non-organic breeders and are in-calf heifers allowed?

There are derogations allowed - limited to 10pc of your adult herd. You can look for derogation for in-calf heifers but they can be no more than 6 months into the gestation. You can only buy in maiden or in-calf heifers, any that have calved before won't be classified as organic (except rare breeds).

The restriction with the six months gestation is to enable the calf to be eligible for full organic status. If an in-calf heifer calves down before the 3 month period then the calf will not be eligible to be sold into the organic market. If any in-calf heifers are purchased during the conversion period then organic status will be awarded to the progeny once the farm is awarded full symbol status.

Organic Regulations state that all bought in non-organic breeding stock must be nulliparous with the exception of recognised rare breeds.