Just 1% of Irish farmers would be affected by €60,000 cap on Basis Payment - Fianna Fail

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD has called for the Pillar 1 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) ceiling of €60,000 to be adopted in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) by Ireland to protect family farms.

Deputy McConalogue said last year, the European Commission proposed BPS payment capping in the €60,000-€100,000 range for the CAP post 2020 and the next CAP reform should allow Member States to do this at national level.

"It is Fianna Fáil policy that the next CAP should reduce the current BPS payment ceiling to €60,000 in Ireland. The current ceiling is €150,000.

“Based on latest parliamentary question reply data, over 99pc of all eligible farmers (123,258) received a 2018 basic payment of under €60,000."

He also said a new ceiling at this level would provide a €74m pot annually (€517m over a seven-year CAP programme) to target supports to vulnerable sectors and strengthen measures for generational renewal.

“This is a socially progressive policy which will safeguard the family model of farming and those on low incomes.

“Fianna Fáil were the first political party in 2017 to call for a €60,000 BPS ceiling. We will continue to campaign to achieve this as a key plank of our agriculture policy in the time ahead,” McConalogue said.