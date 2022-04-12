Farming

Ireland must make big changes to CAP reform plans – EU

The Commission has asked Ireland, in its initial response to the plan, to explain how it is intended to ensure an adequate uptake for the practices with a higher environmental effect. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

Ireland will need to make a host of changes to its CAP reform plans after the European Commission issued a critical verdict on much of its proposals.

The Commission was particularly critical of the measures in the plan to improve the environment and said further improvements and more ambition will be required.

