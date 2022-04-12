Ireland must make big changes to CAP reform plans – EU

Ireland will need to make a host of changes to its CAP reform plans after the European Commission issued a critical verdict on much of its proposals.

The Commission was particularly critical of the measures in the plan to improve the environment and said further improvements and more ambition will be required.

The response to Ireland’s draft plan, seen by the Farming Independent, is notably critical of Ireland’s planned Eco Schemes, which will account for up to 25pc of farmers’ direct payments.

It said many of the proposed schemes “might add only very modest environmental value” in comparison to basic good practice in Ireland, with the result, it said “that the scheme as a whole brings about too little change”.

Among the schemes criticised was the extensive livestock production measure, which the Commission said may be environmentally beneficial in some more intensively managed regions, but it will be automatically achieved in other regions.

Similar concerns were raised in relation to a measure to cut fertiliser use.

Concerns were also raised over the substantial growth in the size of the Irish dairy herd in recent years.

“Growth which has had very substantial implications for agricultural greenhouse gas emissions, for quality of air, water and soil, and for biodiversity,” said the response.

“Given the current and future implications of this issue, the Commission would like to see more evidence that these aspects were fully taken into account in drawing up the CAP strategic plan.”

The Commission has asked Ireland, in its initial response to the plan, to explain how it is intended to ensure an adequate uptake for the practices with a higher environmental effect.

It also requested Ireland to revise the proposed target values, by improving their accuracy and taking into account all the relevant interventions, and by defining an adequate ambition level in line with the identified needs.

The Commission welcomes Ireland’s stated national value of 10pc of farmed area to be “prioritised for biodiversity” but “strongly recommends that Ireland explain in greater detail what this means in practice, and to clarify and/or improve relevant elements of the CAP strategic plan”.

In light of the Russian war on Ukraine, the Commission’s document urges Ireland to consider interventions that will help reduce dependence on fossil fuels and other externally sourced inputs to preserve the production capacity and viability of farms and strengthen food security.

It says the level of ambition as regards the redistribution of direct payments from bigger to smaller and medium-sized farms should be further clarified.

On organic farming, the Commission welcomed the planned increase but invites Ireland to consider whether it could aim for a still greater increase as a means of delivering additional environmental benefits while also securing a higher share of added value for farmers in the food supply chain.

The Commission asked Ireland to examine if 5m buffer strips along watercourses currently considered for applying organic manure could be extended to ploughing, chemical fertiliser and pesticides.

It also said Ireland relies very much on the planned Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme to deliver the greenhouse gas reductions.

It wants Ireland to explain how previous similar schemes delivered emission cuts and the limiting conditions that will be put in place to ensure an overall net emission reduction from this scheme.

