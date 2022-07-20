Increased payment rates for organic farmers from next year

Increased payment rates under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) have been announced by the Department of Agriculture.

Due to take effect from January 1, 2023 – pending European Commission approval on Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan – drystock farmers on 70ha or less will receive €300/ha during the initial two years of conversion, with a payment of €250/ha during years three-five of the scheme when conversion is complete.

Dairy farmers making the switch on 70ha or less will receive €350/ha in-conversion, with a payment of €300/ha available with full organic status.

Tillage farmers on 1-70ha will receive €320/ha in-conversion and €270/ha when fully converted; while horticulture farmers on an area of 70ha or less will receive €800/ha in-conversion and €600/ha when conversion is complete.

Full details on the enhanced payment rates are outlined in the table below:

In addition to the payment hikes – up from €220/ha in-conversion and €170/ha with full organic status for drystock and dairy farms – the Department is seeking to introduce a new “participation payment” for farmers in the scheme of €2,000 in year one and €1,400 per annum thereafter.

On the announcement Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said: “The budget proposed for this scheme under the next CAP is a five-fold increase on the current scheme.

“Through the CAP Consultative Committee, the reconvened Organic Strategy Forum and feedback from stakeholders it has become clear that enhanced payment rates are needed to support farmers converting to, and maintaining, organic farming.

“In addition, a new participation payment is proposed to allow farmers avail of additional advisory assistance and backing as they follow organic farming standards.”

A total budget of €256m has been allocated to the OFS over the lifetime of the new CAP, as such, under the new payment rates, it is understood that a 40ha drystock farmer will see their total payment rise by 54pc over the five years of the new scheme compared to the previous CAP.

The Green Party Minister added that “there is wide recognition” among stakeholders and industry that both the environmental and socio-economic benefits of organic farming “are needed more than ever”.

“The new enhanced rates are reflective of my commitment to ensure that our Programme for Government target of 7.5pc of all land farmed organically by 2030 is achieved,” she said.

The EU Green Deal has set a target of 25pc of the EU's agricultural area to be farmed organically by 2030. Ireland's current organic area is approximately 2pc of the agricultural area, circa 100,000ha