Increase in disadvantage payments to be brought to Commission for approval

The proposal follows on from the recent Budget decision to increase the allocation for this year’s scheme by €25m. This will bring the total allocation for the 2018 scheme to €227m.

At the recent IFA AGM, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed confirmed that a proposal must be made to the EU Commission as part of an amendment to the 2014-2020 Rural Development Plan.

“The increase in funding is a welcome development and long overdue as payment cuts that were imposed in 2009 have to be reversed. The additional €25m partly restores the cuts but the restoration of the allocation to its original level of €250m must be a priority.” Joe Brady stressed.