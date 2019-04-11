The IFA has said that leased in entitlements should not be included in plans to introduce a stricter cap on farm payments under the Common Agricultural Policy.

The IFA has said that leased in entitlements should not be included in plans to introduce a stricter cap on farm payments under the Common Agricultural Policy.

IFA says leased in entitlements should not be included in plans for €60k cap

The IFA made the call in its Manifesto for the European Parliament & Local Government Elections.

IFA President, Joe Healy says that while IFA supported the Commission proposal on capping, but leased in entitlements should not be included in the calculation as the ultimate beneficiaries of these payments were the landowner and not the farmer.

Overall Mr. Healy said that the issue of the leasing out of entitlements by landowners who had exited farming needed to be looked at in the context of the genuine farmer definition. “It is important that whatever system we have benefits the farmers who are doing the work and taking the business risks,” he said.

In its CAP reform proposals announced last year, the European Commission is proposing a reduction of payments above €60,000, with compulsory capping for payments above €100,000.

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed told a meeting of his fellow Agriculture Ministers that the Irish Government is open to capping and that Ireland has introduced mandatory capping at €150,000 as part of the current Common Agricultural Policy.

However, Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner, Phil Hogan warned that such an approach would undermine the commonality of the CAP and the level playing field between EU farmers.

Describing capping as a sensitive issue, Minister Creed said "we are willing to implement further capping but this must be done in a straight forward manner.