IFA demands compensation for farmers shut out of Department’s organics scheme

Dozens of farmers who were rejected from the Department of Agriculture’s Organic Farming Scheme in 2018 should be compensated when the scheme reopens next month, the IFA has claimed.

IFA president Tim Cullinan and organic project chairman Nigel Renaghan recently met with Minister of State Pippa Hackett to outline their concerns about the next scheme’s administration.

Sixty-three farmers were refused admission when it last re-opened due to “a flawed points-based system” that “discriminated against smaller land-based applicants”.

Meanwhile, Monaghan-based organic beef and tillage farmer Mark Gillanders urged the minister to redouble efforts to bolster organics advisory services, particularly as Teagasc organic specialist, Dan Clavin, is taking a career break from the field this year.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Mr Renaghan said: “The scheme is due to re-open next month and it will increase the number of organic farmers by up to 30pc.

"But they must recognise and duly compensate the 63 farmers who were refused from the previous scheme in 2018.

"Those farmers have been farming organically for the last two years with no payment. They should receive the conversion rate of payment for two years from the time they enter into the scheme as they will be new entrants.

Although IFA received assurances that these farmers will be “prioritised” and that the erroneous system will be rectified, the Ulster / North Leinster Regional chairman said no commitment on “a retrospective payment” was made.

“We stressed that additional technical expertise will be needed to fulfil the requirements of the new entrants," said Mr Reneghan, adding that organic farmers must also “not be excluded from any new REPS scheme under the new CAP”.

As Ireland has one of the lowest organic farming levels in the EU – just 2pc of land under organic production, compared to an EU average of 8pc – Mr Gillanders said support must be targeted at research and development.

“If Government wants 8pc of land in organics they must spend more on knowledge extension within Teagasc.

"A lot of farmers will join the organic scheme, but equally a lot are leaving and the reason is the sector is under-resourced and there is no knowledge transfer for organics.”

