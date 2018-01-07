Farm Ireland
How to apply for grant aid if buying new slurry equipment

Redrock’s 3,500 gallon slurry tanker with trailing shoe
Redrock’s 3,500 gallon slurry tanker with trailing shoe
FarmIreland Team

With the Low Emission Slurry Spreading Scheme, the maximum grant amount payable is 40pc (60% in the case of young farmers)  on costs up to the ceiling of €40,000.

In the case of a registered partnership, the maximum grant amount payable for two or more eligible partners is 40pc up to the ceiling of €60,000.

Multiple applications per tranche are permissible however the minimum amount of investment, which is eligible for approval under this Scheme, is €5,000 per application.

Eligible items

Mobile Slurry Tank with Trailing Shoe

Mobile Slurry Tank with Shallow Injection System

Mobile Slurry Tank with Dribble bar

Retrofit dribble bar to existing tanker

Umbilical System

  • Base pump, hose reel and fittings
  • Lay flat hose and fittings
  • Trailing Shoe attachment
  • Shallow Injection attachment
  • Dribble Bar attachment

Eligibility

The Scheme is open to farmers who:

(i) hold a Department identifier

(ii) have a minimum of 5 hectares which have been declared under the Basic Payment Scheme, Single Farm Payment Scheme in the year of application or preceding year, or

(iii) are engaged in the breeding, rearing or fattening of pigs and have a minimum of 60 production units at the time of application

Farm Safety course

It shall be mandatory that all applicants will have completed within the last five years prior to the the date of application or the submission of their claim for payment the half day Farm Safety Code of Practice (given by Teagasc or other trained persons) or have completed the FETAC Level 6 Advanced Certificate in Agriculture (Green Cert.).

Use of investments

The applicant shall be required to use the investment(s) for a minimum of 5 years from the date of issue of the payment in respect of the investment(s) grant-aided.  Failure to do so will result in the 100% recoupment of grant aid of the relevant investment.

Application

Applications must be submitted online through agfood.ie. Applicants who wish to apply online or through their agents must first be registered for online services (OLS) with the Department.

Calls made to increase grant rate

Calls have been made for the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to increase the grant rate available for low emissions slurry spreading equipment to at least 60%.

IFA Environment Chairman, Thomas Cooney has restated said many farmers, particularly those with a nitrates derogation, are facing increased compliance costs as a result of new regulations introduced by Government.

“The Department of Agriculture provided a similar level of support when they previously introduced new agri-environmental measures and this must happen again now.

“In addition, an accelerated capital allowance scheme should be established to further support the uptake of this low emission equipment. 

“The message that I will be delivering to Minister Creed when he attends the Associations’ AGM in the coming weeks is that Ireland faces growing climate and environmental challenges and he must do everything he can to meet these, by supporting farmers who will be using low emission slurry spreading equipment.”

Thomas Cooney has also described the requirement for derogation farmers to have 50% of their slurry spread by mid-June, as “extremely difficult for farmers to deliver on.” 

This tight calendar farming regime has proven in the past to be extremely problematic for farmers and must be reviewed.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




