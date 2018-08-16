Farm Ireland
How dairy farmers can get a 40% grant for the retrofitting of vacuum and milk pumps

FarmIreland Team

In 2017 the Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI) piloted a scheme for dairy farmers that offered grant support for the retrofitting of vacuum and milk pumps.

Due to its success the scheme has been re-launched recently again in 2018. 

The grant is aimed at reducing the costs of one of the biggest users of energy on the farm – the milking parlour. 

Technologies covered

seci grant.PNG
 

Are you eligible for the scheme?

The scheme is open to all dairy farmers supplying all major cooperatives. All herd sizes are covered, and both single and three phase electricity is eligible.

To be considered, applicants must:

  • Have a supplier number and be currently engaged in milk production, and
  • Be registered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine under the Bovine Tuberculosis Eradication Scheme as a herd owner or herd keeper, or be a holder of another Department identifier.

How to apply

Submit the following to SEAI:

  • Completed Energy Efficiency Dairy Grant Application Form
  • Completed Certification of 2017 Milk Supply Form
  • Evidence of herd number on a copy of letter/correspondence issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM)

All documentation should be submitted electronically in photograph or scanned images to info@seai.ie . Scanned signatures are acceptable.

Applicants are encouraged to obtain quotations from at least three suppliers to ensure that they get value for money.

This information can be used to populate their application form.

SEAI says it will endeavour to process applications and issue a “Letter of Offer” to the farmer within four weeks.

Successful applicants should only then proceed to purchase the new equipment to be installed when in receipt of this Letter of Offer.

Online Editors

