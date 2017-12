Brussels will stop checking the height and width of hedgerows and the number of trees in fields in the future as Member States become more responsible for shaping the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Brussels will stop checking the height and width of hedgerows and the number of trees in fields in the future as Member States become more responsible for shaping the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan told the 2017 EU Agricultural Outlook Conference in Brussels yesterday that the future CAP would continue to be based around simplification and modernisation, but would have less of a 'top down' approach, with greater flexibility for Member States to suit local needs.

The recent white paper on the future of CAP outlined a new 'green architecture', which Mr Hogan (pictured) said will build on the positive experience of greening and cross compliance; he added that farmers must develop a higher level of climate ambition for themselves. "We are focused on moving to a results-based approach," he said, pointing out that while 30pc of direct payments are linked to greening, a one-size fits-all approach does not work.

"The CAP needs more ambitious targets and greater flexibility for Member States to suit local needs," he said. "The present policy is too prescriptive with Brussels imposing a top-down approach as regards what should or should not be good actions to take to comply with our policies.