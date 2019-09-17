Hogan: agreement on CAP budget will be reached by end of year

Commissioner Hogan stated that he has spent "torturous hours" negotiating the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) but that progress has been made on the future CAP budget in recent weeks, and he expects an agreement on the budget will be secured by the end of the year.

"Hopefully by the December council we will get some sense of clarity and be able to plan for the future in relation to money.

"There are 23 Member States who are prepared to put more money in to the EU budget but there are four that have indicated that they're not prepared to do so at this stage," he told farmers at the annual Agricultural Science Association conference in Kilkenny.

"Hopefully we can reach a budget agreement. The new budget commissioner will be from Austria, one of the four countries that have difficulty putting more money in to the budget.

"Hopefully Commissioner Hahn will be able to influence his own people in Austria that this is the right thing to do."

He added that 96pc of the CAP budget has been secured, and he envisages that 100pc will also be secured by the end of 2019.

Urgency

He stated that the urgency about "climate and the environment has never been greater" and is reflected in the important position it is taking in the new CAP.

"The severe drought experienced by many farmers across the EU this summer emphasised the point," he said.

"Farmers need to reduce emissions but equally they need to adopt new practices and technologies to enhance climate resilience. Agriculture has to be ready to make its contribution, like every other sector."

Indo Farming