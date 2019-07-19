Hill farmers demand end to Pillar 1 payments for nitrate derogation farmers

Stock image
Stock image

Farmers who avail of a nitrates derogation should not qualify for any Pillar 1 CAP payment, and these funds should be redistributed, according to the INHFA's 10-point plan for the suckler sector.

Launched last week, the plan states that the new CAP will see a major move towards sustainable environmental objectives - and Ireland's growing reliance on the nitrates derogation, it says, is in clear conflict with this.

It says 445,200ha availed of a nitrates derogation in 2018, an increase of 113,000ha from 2014 figures. If this trend continues over the next five years, the amount of land availing of the derogation will be 600,000ha, or 12pc of the total area claimed for Pillar 1 CAP payments.

The INHFA maintained that farmers who avail of these derogations should not qualify for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) or any other Pillar 1 payment.

If all such farmers had to forgo the payment, it would create a fund of €113m, which it says could be distributed to other farmers.

The 10-point plan also insists that further expansion of the dairy herd cannot be done at the expense of the suckler farmer.

"Cattle and in particular suckler cows are seen as a problem, and for many the solution is simple: replace our suckler cows with trees and we will go a long way in meeting our climate change targets," it says.

"Those adopting this approach give little regard to the negative impact of large-scale afforestation that increases rural isolation, desolation and depopulation."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The INHFA also called for the re-branding of suckler beef. In addition, it sought an overhaul of the ICBF board, stating that at least 30pc of the board should be representing the suckler herd .

Meanwhile, the INHFA maintained that BDGP was more a scheme for the dairy sector than for beef.

BDGP was a scheme designed to favour the dairy industry..

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Schemes

Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Gardeners more of a priority for Government than farmers, claims...
Point of law: If you're dissatisfied with the decision of the appeals officer you can appeal directly to the High Court on a point of law

Advice: Ombudsman an impartial option for farmers in dispute with Department
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

€50m EU beef fund: Key details revealed of draft conditions
Anaerobic digester

Government announces support scheme for biomass boilers and...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Creed tells first meeting CAP post-2020 Consultative Committee that...
Kevin O Hanlon spreading slurry on his farm at Ballywilliam, Co Wexford Photo: Roger Jones

Farmers demand rethink on 'unfair' nitrates plans
Fragmented: Ireland has an exceptionally high number of farmers and a very low average farm size in comparion with the majority of EU countries

Mike Brady: Beware the pitfalls of farm partnerships


Top Stories

A deforested area near Novo Progresso in Brazil's northern state of Para (AP)

Deforestation in Brazil accelerates in July, threatening EU trade deal
Stock Image

Majority of dairy farmers willing to plant forestry
Unable to see the wood for the trees: the folly of monocultures has been amplified in terms of forestry

Darragh McCullough: 'Forestry will be a big part of farming's future but placing...
As the temperatures soared last week, these three combines get to work on cutting 100 acres of winter barley in Paulstown Co Kilkenny.James O Reilly and Jimmy Smith keep to two chased bins busy. The crop vatiety was Quantra, it was cut at 19% Moisture and weighed 4 ton per acre. Photo: Roger Jones.

At 80,000ha, we remain on course for a record harvest of winter barley
Stock image

Farmers 'turn on each other' over the distribution of beef supports

Factories 'greed' is at root of beef crisis, claims IFA
Stock image

First yields good but combine will tell real story