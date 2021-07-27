Grants reform ‘inadequate’ to tackle building costs increase

Soaring farm building costs are eroding the value of Department of Agriculture grant aid schemes, and recent increases in reference costs have been branded “inadequate” by farm leaders.

Prices for concrete, steel, timber and labour have all increased dramatically in the past year due to Covid-19 supply issues. The Department finally moved to increase building reference costs under the TAMS II scheme yesterday after pressure from farm organisations.

Following a review of prices, costing estimates have been increased by between five per cent and 40pc for 62 items. However, the majority of common building costs, including walls and floors, have seen increases of just 10pc. The estimated cost of direct labour by the applicant or family member has increased 10pc to €14.85/hour.

Reference cost increases of 10pc include those for common walls, loose housing, slatted housing and solid floors with cubicles. Robotic slurry spreaders’ reference costs have increased by 10pc.

Reference costs for mobile cattle crushes are up 19pc, cattle-weighing scales are up five per cent and sheep fencing estimates are up 15pc.

“I recognise that costs are changing on an ongoing basis and have asked officials to commence a further review immediately to ensure costings are kept as current as possible,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

Eroded

However, ICMSA’s Farm & Rural Affairs Committee Chairman Denis Drennan said while any increase was welcome, upwards adjustments had to be sufficient to maintain the real value of the grants, which, he said, had been drastically eroded.

“The blunt truth here is that this increase is hopelessly underpowered and inadequate set against the kind of inflation in construction costs that everyone, including the Department, knows has taken place,” he said.