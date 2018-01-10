Government out to protect farm payments in EU budget

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government will look at how EU payments to farmers and businesses can be protected - as member states are urged to cough up more to plug the €13bn Brexit-related black hole in the EU budget.

The European Commission has called for an expanded budget to cover more spending on defence, security and controlling migration despite the upcoming departure of the UK from the EU.

Britain's departure may make it somewhat easier to persuade governments to raise Brussels' funding. An unprecedented cut in the last negotiations five years ago was driven in part by a push for savings led by then UK prime minister David Cameron. The UK's departure from the EU budget at the end of 2020, after its formal Brexit in March next year, will deprive Brussels of around €13bn from an annual budget now running at around €140bn.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said EU spending needs to be hiked and he said EU governments needed to commit more money. Mr Donohoe said the Government will outline its objectives in relation to the new EU budget in the coming months, but said protecting farm payments and R&D funding would be a priority.