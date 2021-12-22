Government agree to submit draft CAP Strategic Plan to the European Commission

The Cabinet yesterday signed off on Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan (CSP), which will now be submitted to the European Commission for approval.

Speaking after the Government meeting yesterday, Minister McConalogue said: “I am delighted that my Government colleagues have agreed to the submission of the draft CAP Strategic Plan over the coming days.

"This CAP is a farmer-friendly and fair one which will offer confidence and clarity around our farm payments over the coming years. This will be an important milestone in the development of the Plan, but it will not be the final step.

"Further detailed engagement will take place with the European Commission in the first half of 2022, and the approval process is likely to last between six and nine months, with the Plan coming into effect on 1st January 2023.”

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is now putting the final technical arrangements in place for the submission of the plan to the European Commission via its dedicated SFC IT system.

The Minister highlighted the hugely important contribution of agri-food stakeholders to the development of the draft Plan, through both the national CAP Stakeholder Consultative Committee and various other consultative channels, including direct engagement with farmers through a series of mart meetings earlier this autumn.

The Minister said he had responded to stakeholder feedback through the expanded range of agricultural practices that can be implemented under the new Eco-scheme, which will ensure access for all farmers, and through the ambition that we have shown in the proposed Pillar II Agri-Environment and Climate Measure.

"I have also sought to deliver a fair approach to the redistribution of Pillar I payments while complying with the requirements of the CAP reform agreement and the ensuing EU legislation.”