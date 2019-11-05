GLAS payments to issue this week

Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Agriculture, today announced that the 2019 advance payments in respect of the GLAS are commencing this week.

These payments are being made two weeks earlier than last year and to a higher number of farmers than previous years of the scheme.

Advance payments are commencing this week with 38,000 farmers receiving payments valued at over €134m.

The number of farmers paid in this initial tranche of advance payments represents an increase of 5,000 over the number of farmers paid in the first round last year.”

Minister Creed reminded scheme participants that that payments will continue to issue under this scheme as individual cases are cleared, and weekly pay runs will be in place over the coming weeks to ensure this.

Farmers who have been contacted by the Department with queries in relation to their applications or have outstanding documentation such as Rare Breed or Low Emission Spreading Forms should respond and ensure they meet the Scheme requirements at their earliest convenience in order to facilitate payment.

The Minister also urged the small number of GLAS 3 participants who have not yet completed a GLAS Training Course to do so immediately.

