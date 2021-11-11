GLAS payments to 34,000 farmers begin to issue

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced that the 2021 advance payments under the Green Low-Carbon Agri Environment Scheme (GLAS) will commence this week ahead of schedule.

Payments amounting to €118m will arrive in almost 34,000 GLAS farmers’ bank accounts this week. This brings payments to farmers under the scheme to date to almost €1.1billion.

It was also confirmed that GLAS 2021 advance payments will continue to issue on a weekly basis as cases are cleared and approved for payment. Any scheme participants with outstanding actions or documentation to return to the Department are asked to do so immediately in order that their payment can be processed.

The Minister said, “I am delighted to confirm that advance payments to 34,000 GLAS participants, valued at €118 million are issuing this week. This is a week ahead of schedule and. farmers across the country will benefit from these payments.

“It is always a key priority of mine and the Department to issue payments as quickly as possible as I know how critical they are to farmers and their businesses. These advance payments at a rate of 85% of the full annual payment are an important support to farmers in the delivery of key environmental actions and of course are important to the wider rural economy.”

The Minister continued, “I have previously outlined that a key priority for my Department is the efficient issuing of scheme payments to farmers. I am very pleased that these payments are commencing one week ahead of our stated target of mid-November. I am also pleased to confirm that GLAS payments valued at a total of over €1.12 billion have now issued to Irish farmers since the commencement of the GLAS scheme in October 2015."