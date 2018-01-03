Get the latest scheme payments update - many farmers' money held up

The Department of Agriculture has released figures which show that more than €1bn has been awarded to farmers as part of the Basic Payments Scheme (BPS), while millions of euro have also been issued under other key farming schemes.

The Department of Agriculture has released figures which show that more than €1bn has been awarded to farmers as part of the Basic Payments Scheme (BPS), while millions of euro have also been issued under other key farming schemes.

According to figures released by the Department of Agriculture, 122,372 out of the 123,284 eligible farmers were paid €1.143bn by the end of 2017 as part of the BPS. This figure includes a payment for Young Farmers of €15.3m and a National Reserve Payment of €2.85m.

Under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) 12,260 farmers were approved for payment and 3,311 payment applications had been submitted. By the end of 2017 a total of €34.1m was paid to 2,460 farmers as part of TAMS. Some 92,613 farmers benefitted from €198.7m under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes, while €39.2m has so far been awarded to 21,295 farmers as part of the Beef Data and Genomics Programme I and II.

GLAS 2016 Advance and Balancing Payments made to eligible applicants totalled to €154.3m and GLAS 2017 Advance Payments made to eligible applicants amounted to €136.3m. GLAS Training Payments issued are valued at €4.1m. Outstanding Nutrient Management Plan payments under the GLAS scheme currently stand at 1,300, while 1,010 Commonage Plan payments are still to be issued.