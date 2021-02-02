'Genuine farmer' definition conundrum rumbles on in Brussels

A suckler herd of Limousin cows and calves including some Angus and Simmental

Regulation on the definition of a “genuine farmer” remains under negotiation at EU level and Ireland – like all member states – is contributing to the final text which will be incorporated into the looming CAP Strategic Plan.

To date the Department of Agriculture has contended that any definition of a genuine farmer should “recognise the role of pluri-active and part-time farmers in the Irish context” and that it “should not place an undue administrative burden on farmers”.

Ahead of the final text, expected this June, farm organisation views on the wording of the definition have been sought by the Department.

The president of ICMSA says a ‘genuine farmer’ definition that recognises that payments must “ultimately support the person farming the land and taking all the risks associated” is required.

Pat McCormack said: “ICMSA has not finalised its position on this matter and is awaiting guidance from the Department on what measures are allowable.

“In the past, ICMSA proposed a minimum stocking density, but such a measure was ruled out.

“Our opinion has not changed. It remains our firm view that a minimum stocking density limit should be considered going forward.

ICMSA also questions the continuation of payments to large corporates and people with substantial off-farm incomes.

“Previously, the EU Commission provided guidance on the definition of an ‘active farmer’ which was largely unhelpful. If we focus on income tests and labour units we run the danger of having a very bureaucratic system at the expense of genuine farmers.”

‘Impossible’

In a statement INHFA outlined its definition as: “any natural or legal person whose holding is situated in the territory of a member state and who carries out an agricultural activity on the agricultural area of that holding.”

INHFA said a narrower definition “will lead to an excessive administrative burden and the misuse of public funds”.

“Income tests and labour inputs will be impossible to measure and administer and will further complicate a system that is already very complicated.

“It is our belief that this is an unfair system and should not be introduced in Ireland.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for IFA outlined its position on the ‘genuine farmer' definition with the following:

“It is clear that people want to see CAP payments going to active farmers. However, defining who is not a ‘genuine farmer’ is complex.

"IFA will be looking at this issue in further detail in the context of the current trilogues and feedback from our recent regional meetings.

"The concept must be fully explored to target payments towards active farmers. A further issue to be evaluated is the practice of farmers leasing out their entitlements having exited farming.”

ICSA did not respond to queries regarding its position on the ‘genuine farmer’ definition before this article was published.

