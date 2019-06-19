Gardeners more of a priority for Government than farmers, claims IFA

Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Gardeners and green keepers are now a greater priority for policy makers than productive and commercial farmers, the IFA has claimed.

The association's comments followed the summary rejection of IFA calls for "upward only" convergence of CAP direct payments by the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

Minister Creed said he strongly supported the concept of convergence and dismissed IFA demands that farmers with higher than average payments be protected from further cuts to their CAP entitlements.

While Minister Creed conceded that allowances will have to be made for farmers with relatively high per-acre entitlements but low overall payments, he ruled out IFA demands for 'upwards only' convergence.

"I don't mean that, as some would say, convergence is an upwards only journey; convergence is what convergence is, and I believe in moving forward along that road," Minister Creed said.

Pointing out that 60pc convergence will be achieved by 2020 and that the target of 75pc convergence has been agreed for the next CAP, Minister Creed told the AGM of the INHFA that Ireland may decide to go further following the upcoming "consultative process" with the farm organisations.

However, the IFA warned that further cuts to farmers' CAP payments as a result of convergence endangered the viability of family farms. "Everyone accepts that genuine farmers with low per hectare payments need to be increased. However, the issue is how that is funded," the IFA stated.

"Taking it off genuine farmers with per hectare payments above the average who might well have a relatively small number of hectares is a non-runner and will just make more farmers unviable," the association claimed.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

"The minister needs to be focussed on getting an increase in the CAP budget to fund convergence. He also needs to stop telling us that trying to define a genuine farmer is too complex," the IFA maintained.

"While it won't be easy, the provision in the draft regulation sets a direction of travel and the minister needs to be prepared to look at this with a view to ensuring that CAP funding gets to 'real' farmers. This is where the focus needs to be rather than taking money off farmers who have already taken a hit in the previous reform.

"The genuine commercial farmer needs to be defended because at the moment they would be forgiven for thinking that it's a nation of gardeners and green keepers that is wanted rather than productive farmers."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Schemes

Point of law: If you're dissatisfied with the decision of the appeals officer you can appeal directly to the High Court on a point of law

Advice: Ombudsman an impartial option for farmers in dispute with Department
IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

€50m EU beef fund: Key details revealed of draft conditions
Anaerobic digester

Government announces support scheme for biomass boilers and...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Creed tells first meeting CAP post-2020 Consultative Committee that...
Kevin O Hanlon spreading slurry on his farm at Ballywilliam, Co Wexford Photo: Roger Jones

Farmers demand rethink on 'unfair' nitrates plans
Fragmented: Ireland has an exceptionally high number of farmers and a very low average farm size in comparion with the majority of EU countries

Mike Brady: Beware the pitfalls of farm partnerships

Balancing payments issue for farmers Sheep Welfare Scheme


Top Stories

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: PA

Taoiseach and EU leaders send letter to Commission outlining 'deep concerns' on...
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Slow progress on CAP deal giving EU officials the 'jitters'
Sean McNamara, Chairperson of the ICSA at a recent protest

Factories claim lamb market is 'softening'
John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.

John Fagan: This year's summer is shaping up ominously like the washout...
Auctioneer, John Osbourne in action during last week's Mart in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Photo Kevin Byrne

'Health is a serious issue for farmers - we need to start talking about it'
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Getty Images

Mercosur deal could be agreed next week despite 'difficult agriculture issues'...
Horses on the strand in west Clare.

Cattle and horses were left to die under the control of farmer, court told