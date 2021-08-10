Farming

Furore over cow-cap proposal as EU puts pressure on Ireland to increase climate action

Sinn Fein’s Agriculture Spokesperson Matt Carthy said reducing suckler numbers would be damaging to farmers with families. Photo: Tom Burke

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

The European Commission is putting “never seen before” pressure on Ireland to increase climate action in agriculture in its CAP reform plans.

It comes as a proposal to cap cow numbers under the planned flagship suckler scheme in the next CAP sparked furore amongst farm organisations.

Details of the new scheme were released as part of a public consultation on Ireland’s draft CAP strategic plan.

