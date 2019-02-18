Farm Ireland
Monday 18 February 2019

Funding announced for energy efficient dairy farm equipment (40% grant aid available)

Ciaran Moran

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton has announced funding for energy efficient dairy farm equipment.

Up to €500,000 is available for high efficiency milk pumps, saving the average farmer €1,440 in energy bills and 1.6 tonnes in reduced carbon emissions annually.

The Scheme is administered through Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).Up to 40pc of total technology and installation costs may be covered by the grant.

The technologies covered under the scheme include Variable Speed Drive (VSD) Vacuum Pumps and VSD milk pumps.

Making the announcement today, Minister Bruton said, “It is vital that every sector of our economy seek ways to reduce their carbon impact. This is a great opportunity for dairy farmers to become more efficient and save money. It is one of the many practices in a farm where new ways of working can make a significant impact.”

Commenting on the grant, Jim Gannon, Chief Executive of the SEAI, said: “Over €1,000,000 of Government money has been made available to dairy farmers over the last three years.

"Variable speed drive vacuum pumps can reduce energy consumption by 60% resulting in savings of over 10% on total farm energy costs. Energy efficiency can strengthen dairy farms by freeing up resources that can be invested in more productive activities and increase resilience to volatile milk prices.”

Pat Walton is a fourth generation dairy farmer in Ballingarry, Co Tipperary, who has installed a new vacuum pump.

“The new system is much quieter and cheaper to run. It is an investment at the start, but over four or five years it will have paid for itself and after that it is saving you a lot of money.

"It is worth doing for the savings. It is also more environmentally friendly, cleaner and safer. I would encourage other dairy farmers to think about a new vacuum pump. The SEAI grant is important in helping install this new equipment.”

Online Editors

