Funding announced for energy efficient dairy farm equipment (40% grant aid available)

The Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton has announced funding for energy efficient dairy farm equipment.

Up to €500,000 is available for high efficiency milk pumps, saving the average farmer €1,440 in energy bills and 1.6 tonnes in reduced carbon emissions annually.

The Scheme is administered through Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).Up to 40pc of total technology and installation costs may be covered by the grant.

The technologies covered under the scheme include Variable Speed Drive (VSD) Vacuum Pumps and VSD milk pumps.

Making the announcement today, Minister Bruton said, “It is vital that every sector of our economy seek ways to reduce their carbon impact. This is a great opportunity for dairy farmers to become more efficient and save money. It is one of the many practices in a farm where new ways of working can make a significant impact.”

Commenting on the grant, Jim Gannon, Chief Executive of the SEAI, said: “Over €1,000,000 of Government money has been made available to dairy farmers over the last three years.

"Variable speed drive vacuum pumps can reduce energy consumption by 60% resulting in savings of over 10% on total farm energy costs. Energy efficiency can strengthen dairy farms by freeing up resources that can be invested in more productive activities and increase resilience to volatile milk prices.”

Pat Walton is a fourth generation dairy farmer in Ballingarry, Co Tipperary, who has installed a new vacuum pump.