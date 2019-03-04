Free nutrient management tool to alert farmers when they're in breach of fertiliser usage

A new tool is being developed to help farmers manage the use of nutrients on their farm and comply with new rules under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) proposals for 2021-2027.

The European Commission has said proposed Farm Sustainability Tool for Nutrients (FaST) will facilitate a sustainable use of fertilisers for all farmers in the EU while boosting the digitisation of the agricultural sector.

The current CAP reform proposals include higher ambitions and stricter rules for farmers in relation to environmental and climate action.

However, in a recently released feasibility study on the tool, it was revealed that the new tool will not be used by authorities to ensure compliance of farmers and their input levels.

Used by farmers and free of charge, the FaST tool will automatically provide information on the parcels selected, including crops, the number of animals on the farm and the amount of manure generated by them.

Additional data will also be available for nutrient management such as data on soil, the proximity of protected areas and legal limits on the use of nutrients.

Accessible via mobile phones, PCs or tablets as a digital tool, the user can accept or edit the data provided.