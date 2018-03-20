Farm Ireland
Free clinics to help farmers submit Basic Payment Scheme applications online

Margaret Donnelly

The Department of Agriculture is running a series of free clinics for farmers to help them submit their Basic Payment Scheme applications online.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, outlined the plans today and said that while 20,000 have already applied online this year, his Department was rolling out a series of supports to help farmers who are not in a position to apply online.

“Under EU regulations, 2018 is the first year that all applications for the BPS and ANC schemes are to be submitted online.  In keeping with these regulations, my Department has been rolling out a range of technical supports for farmers who are not in a position to apply online. 

"This will ensure that all farmers can access these vital financial supports.

"Further to existing supports available, such as telephone help-lines, how-to guides and instructional videos, I have asked staff in my Department to be available to meet with farmers on a one-to-one basis in various locations throughout the country to assist them in making their applications."

These clinics have proven successful in the past and farmers can sit down with an official from my Department and make their online BPS or Transfer of Entitlements applications on the spot, he said.

From 2018 all the elements of the Direct Payments Schemes (BPS, Greening, Young Farmers Scheme, National Reserve, and Transferring of Entitlements) will be online. 

This will help to ensure that the Department can process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible, he said.

Should farmers wish to contact the Department in relation to their online application they can do so at

  • 076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc.
  • 0761 064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BPS application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to enquire about the one-to-one clinics
