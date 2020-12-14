Farming

Farming

Four BEAM scheme scenarios that could keep you compliant

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Colm Kelly

Introduced in 2019 to provide compensation to beef farmers for market price cuts, the BEAM scheme offered a payment in return for future compliance requiring a 5% overall reduction in cattle organic nitrogen over 12 months.

This reduction period is between July 1st 2020 and June 30th 2021.The reference period was July 1st 2018 - June 30th 2019.

In this article I am going to present some scenarios I have encountered to date with this scheme.

