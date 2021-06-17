Fitzmaurice hits out at REAP as rejection letters issue 

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice has hit out at the Results-Based Environment-Agri Pilot Project (REAP) as rejection letters issue to some applicants this week.

The Roscommon-Galway deputy has taken particular issue with the selection process for the pilot, plus the potential of such a future programme to deliver for participant farmers.

“Due to the scheme being oversubscribed, approximately 2,000 farmers have been told that they haven’t been accepted as they weren’t selected as part of a ‘computerised random selection process’.

“We now have a situation where a farmer may have been rejected from the scheme, despite their next-door neighbour – who received the same amount of points as part of the initial assessment – being accepted.”

The TD raised concerns over the process should a successful applicant decide to drop out of the scheme, questioning whether such applicants will be replaced.

"There is a possibility that the full budget will not be used. However, possibly the most worrying aspect of the scheme is the indicator list of species for the low input grassland measure.

“From talking to planners on the ground, there are significant concerns that even the successful applicants to the scheme will find it extremely difficult to score highly on this measure – meaning the value of participating in the scheme will be greatly diminished.

“The payments available under this scheme will not match what farmers received under previous environmental schemes, including GLAS and REPS. And while I understand that this is a pilot scheme, it does not bode well for the incoming CAP period if this is what is being drawn up.

“Farmers must be paid fairly for the level of work put in as part of an environmental scheme,” the TD concluded.

‘Meaningful payment’

Earlier this month, it emerged that more than 10,800 farmer applications were submitted to the Department of Agriculture for participation in REAP.

Following consideration of these applications and within the set parameters of a pilot project of this nature, approvals to participate were issued to almost 5,000 participants.

The Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said “this is more than double the original level of participation envisaged and will lead to a significant level of training at farmer and advisor level.

"It will also ensure that the results-based scoring system is tested by a significant sample of Irish farms.”

The minister outlined that the REAP project will help farmers and advisors to identify “the value” that can be brought to the sector’s next national agri-environmental scheme by trialling some measures now.

"It will identify the environmental and biodiversity returns from specific farm measures, while delivering a key new income to farmers. It will of course also provide meaningful payments to farmers with of up to €12,600 potentially over the course pilot.”

"I was delighted to see the huge level of interest and to be able to increase the participation numbers by an extra 3,000 above the initial proposal.

"I’d like to thank the European Commission for recognising the benefits of the project and we will continue to work closely with them on its implementation to help inform design of the next CAP.”