Final GLAS payments delayed until end of May
Farmers will have to wait for the final balancing payment for GLAS until mid-summer, it has emerged.
It is likely that the 2017 inspections will not be completed until the end of May for the environmental payments.
The ICMSA's Lorcan McCabe said the delay was just "unacceptable" as it was supposed to be paid by mid-December.
So far 46,000 GLAS applications have been paid an 85pc advance amounting to €156m.
At the Farmers Charter meeting it also emerged that payments are being held up due to inspection issues on TAMS investments relating to slurry storage and structural investments.
Mr McCabe said a commitment was given at the meeting that these would be resolved and paid before the end of March.
He said it was also disappointing that there will be no change to the 2018 BPS inspection regime despite the signing into law in late 2017 of the EU Omnibus regulation which was supposed to deliver simplifications in schemes.
The IFA's Richard Kennedy said the Department confirmed that a flexible and practical approach would be taken in regard to any weather related inspection issues.