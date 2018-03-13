Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 13 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Final GLAS payments delayed until end of May

ICMSA's Lorcan McCabe. Photo: Kieran Clancy
Louise Hogan

Louise Hogan

Farmers will have to wait for the final balancing payment for GLAS until mid-summer, it has emerged.

It is likely that the 2017 inspections will not be completed until the end of May for the environmental payments.

The ICMSA's Lorcan McCabe said the delay was just "unacceptable" as it was supposed to be paid by mid-December.

So far 46,000 GLAS applications have been paid an 85pc advance amounting to €156m.

At the Farmers Charter meeting it also emerged that payments are being held up due to inspection issues on TAMS investments relating to slurry storage and structural investments.

Mr McCabe said a commitment was given at the meeting that these would be resolved and paid before the end of March.

He said it was also disappointing that there will be no change to the 2018 BPS inspection regime despite the signing into law in late 2017 of the EU Omnibus regulation which was supposed to deliver simplifications in schemes.

The IFA's Richard Kennedy said the Department confirmed that a flexible and practical approach would be taken in regard to any weather related inspection issues.

Also Read

He said officials confirmed they are making the necessary changes for 2018 to avoid the delays that occurred with satellite inspections last year.

All farmers have to make BPS applications online this year and so far 1,341 farmers out of the 16,000 who submitted paper applications last year have lodged theirs online.

To date there have been 12,933 online applications in total.

More than 40 meetings are expected to be held by the Department in April to assist with online applications and help anyone having difficulties.

So far there have been 123,211 or 99.5pc of Basic Payment scheme applicants paid €1.16bn.

Around 94,700 ANC applicants have been paid €202.6m.

Some 20,684 farmers have been paid €16m in advance payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme. Inspections are due to be completed by the end of March, which will result in payments of €3m being paid.

Around 6,000 have not been paid in the Knowledge Transfer scheme, with reduced payments where farmers did not attend all meetings.

So far 13,814 have been paid €10.2m.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Indo Farming

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

Farm inspections are a requirement under EU regulations and farm scheme terms and conditions.

Department gives update on farm payments and scheme inspections...
Stock Image

Farm-assist payments drop to lowest level in five years
Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Zero take-up on fodder transport support scheme
2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.

Scheme which sees farmers paid to maintain public walks to be extended
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed tells EU Ministers increasing coupled support payments 'would...
Fianna Fail says the underspend in the Department of Agriculture soared to €186 million

Fianna Fail calls for farm buildings and GLAS monies to be redirected...
A long-awaited review of the legislation governing agricultural appeals has been published.

'Inspections of heavily pregnant sheep must stop'


Top Stories

Lambs in the snow in Roscommon.

It's set to be a bitterly cold St Patrick's weekend - and snow could...
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Minister Creed to focus on UK market for St Patrick's Day trip
Patrick Coveney, CEO of Greencore

Greencore to restructure US network as it warns on profits

Farmers warned about illegal burning - weeks after deadline passed
On the market 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements.

VIDEO: 'Makings of a fine farm' - 108ac farm with €11,800 in entitlements on...
David Drum from Athboy, Co Meath is one of the farmers in the Teagasc Green Acres Calf to Beef programme

Top calf to beef farmers outline their secrets for success
Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Fodder Transport Scheme is not working and must be revised - IFA