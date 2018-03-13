Final GLAS payments delayed until end of May

Farmers will have to wait for the final balancing payment for GLAS until mid-summer, it has emerged.

Farmers will have to wait for the final balancing payment for GLAS until mid-summer, it has emerged.

It is likely that the 2017 inspections will not be completed until the end of May for the environmental payments.

The ICMSA's Lorcan McCabe said the delay was just "unacceptable" as it was supposed to be paid by mid-December. So far 46,000 GLAS applications have been paid an 85pc advance amounting to €156m.

At the Farmers Charter meeting it also emerged that payments are being held up due to inspection issues on TAMS investments relating to slurry storage and structural investments. Mr McCabe said a commitment was given at the meeting that these would be resolved and paid before the end of March.