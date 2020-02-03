FF commits to independent Agriculture Appeals Review Panel

Farm inspections are a requirement under EU regulations and farm scheme terms and conditions.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says his Party will establish an independent Agriculture Appeals Review Panel if elected to government.

"If elected to government we will amend the 2001 Agriculture Appeals Act to set up an Appeals Review Panel. This will be done early in any new administration," he said.

He added that this was vital in order to restore farmers' confidence in the appeals system and ensure cases will be dealt with fairly.

“It is a damming indictment of Fine Gael, that despite the 2001 Appeals Act being independently reviewed and published over 2 years ago, the main recommendation has not been implemented," he said.

According to IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has not moved on any of the recommendations made by the independent review group.

Richard Kennedy recently said the Committee established by the Minister acknowledged the need for change, making several significant recommendations including the establishment of an Agricultural Appeals Review Panel with an Independent Chair.