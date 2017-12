The new Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme has been welcomed by the farm organisations but some observers cautioned that a lack of ambition could limit its effectiveness.

Fears of a repeat of the 'cash-for-ash' debacle which toppled the North's power sharing executive has "spancelled" the scheme, industry sources maintained.

A reduction in the RHI support from 5.66c/kWh to 3.02c/kWh after 10mW, and back to 0.5c/kWh after a further 10mW, meant the scheme will be most suitable to small and medium-sized energy users. However, these reservations did not detract from the importance of the RHI scheme's establishment, and the farm organisations welcomed the initiative's introduction by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Denis Naughten.

But the IFA's James Murphy warned that the scheme must be operational by early 2018, and be adequately funded. Mr Murphy claimed that a budget of €100 million was required for the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) element of the package.