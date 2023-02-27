Fears no TAMS construction work will be completed this year

In a recent meeting with the Department of Agriculture, IFA said “everything possible” must be done to try to bring forward the deadline.

The June 16 deadline for the first tranche of the new TAMS means it will be “extremely difficult” for farmers to get any grant-aided construction work done this year, with application approvals not likely to issue until August, according to IFA.

It comes after eligible investments for the new €370m scheme were published last week which has a ceiling for investment of €90,000 per holding for the duration of the scheme.

Dribble bars and rubber slat mats are "obvious omissions" from the list of eligible investments under the first tranche of TAMS 3 and need to be addressed, according to Michael Biggins, National Chair of the IFA Rural Development Committee.

“We all know the emission reduction challenges we face as a sector, and the need for increased use of low emission slurry spreading (LESS), but dribble bars are an important part of that solution," he said.

“They were granted aided for derogation farmers to meet their nitrates obligations, so now as the thresholds lower, and LESS becomes mandatory for more and more farmers, those operating lower intensity farms cannot be forced to use the more expensive options, particularly when they have been shown to be less suitable on hilly or more marginal ground."

The door is not fully closed on the reintroduction of dribble bars in subsequent tranches of TAMS, he said, and positive data emerging from ongoing research could prove beneficial with regard to this. The data could also have positive implications for the EPA inventories when it comes to how ammonia emissions from slurry are calculated, he said.

Meanwhile, IFA also told the Department at the meeting that it is imperative all valid 46,600 applicants are accepted into ACRES, and anybody waiting to get into Tranche 2 must also be accommodated.

"We can’t leave anyone behind. Too many low-income families, particularly in the vulnerable sectors, depend on agri-environment schemes to keep going," said Biggins.

“We've been pushing for this for some time now, and while we've been told solutions are being worked on, nothing has materialised,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that every farmer who applied to the scheme would receive an update by mid-February.