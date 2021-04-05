Farmers to get grant aid to plant trees along rivers to act as ‘carbon sink’

Junior Agriculture Minister Pippa Hackett: "We need to make sure the right incentives are there."

Farmers are to be offered grants to plant trees along rivers and watercourses to act as a ‘carbon sink’, under plans to be drawn up by Government.

The Green Party idea was approved in principle at a Cabinet sub-committee meeting at the end of last week, and is also focused on preventing pollutant fertilisers entering river and streams.

No precise figures on the size of the grants have been discussed, but it could run into the thousands of euro for a number of trees that a farmer might plant as a new cash crop.

Most farmers use on artificial fertilisers and pesticides to drive productivity, said junior agriculture minister Pippa Hackett of the Greens.

“We must find ways, working together, not just to reduce their use, but to limit their damage. The creation of permanent native woodlands along watercourses is one such highly significant and far-reaching way.

“We need to make sure the right incentives are there for farmers to consider this kind of planting.”

Trees can only be planted at certain times of the year, but she said she was “determined to put something in place before the end of 2021”.

The issue of grants was discussed by party leaders in light of Ireland’s water quality declining over the last decade. Ms Hackett said: “We simply must address that decline.”

The Cabinet Committee on Climate and the Environment discussed the issue last Thursday, with Ms Hackett authorised to rapidly draw up a scheme.

Ministers were told that a programme of native woodland planting would protect watercourses from sediment and offset inflows of chemicals, as well as stabilising river banks and reducing flood risks.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan believes planting trees will have other benefits such as carbon capture, habitat creation and climatic control for aquatic life.

“Clean water, and plenty of it, is absolutely fundamental to any thriving society. We all know that. But sadly, if we have been paying attention, we also know that Ireland’s water quality has declined dramatically over the last decade,” Ms Hackett told the Irish Independent.

A River Basin Management Plan to run from next year until 2027 to address the matter will be published shortly, followed by a six-month public consultation.

“I intend that my department will be working on measures farmers can take, with Government support, to dramatically enhance water quality.

“Agriculture is one of the two main threats to water quality. We have to be honest and to admit that,” said Ms Hackett, adding the agricultural nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous are particularly damaging.

