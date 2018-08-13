Farmers to get fertiliser spreading extension to mid September

Farmers have been given a fertiliser extension to mid September, the Minister for Agriculture announced yesterday at the Tullamore Show.

Farmers have been given a fertiliser extension to mid September, the Minister for Agriculture announced yesterday at the Tullamore Show.

Minister Michael Creed announced at the Tullamore Show that the Department willl be extending the deadline for the application of chemical fertiliser from mid-September to the end of September.

He also announced that the application of organic manures from mid-October has been extended to the end of October to give an opportunity to maximise opportunity to grow additional fodder and to conserve more in such a difficult year.

“We urge farmers to be proactive in growing enough fodder for the coming winter and encourage the partnerships between the tillage sector and livestock sector,” said Minister Creed.

“Importing fodder will have a role to play in the coming inter but in would be wrong to believe this will resolve the issue on its own,” said the Minister.

“Acknowledge the role that European Commissioner, Phil Hogan has paid in respect of schemes that have enabled farmers to maximise their potential to grow fodder until the end of the season,” said the Minister.

“Continuous support from co-operatives and banks to farmers who are helping them get through this difficult time in respect of feed and fertiliser costs this year.

“We have secured permission from the Commissioner to bring forward Pillar 1 payments at 70pc and Pillar 2 payments at 85pc that will inject an additional €260 million in terms of liquidity into the rural communities at a time where cash is badly needed,” said Minister Creed.