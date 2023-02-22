Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Farmers to get 60pc grant aid for solar panels to power homes and farm

Farmers may now also include the energy demand of one dwelling house per holding in the sizing of the solar panel array. Expand

Close

Farmers may now also include the energy demand of one dwelling house per holding in the sizing of the solar panel array.

Farmers may now also include the energy demand of one dwelling house per holding in the sizing of the solar panel array.

Farmers may now also include the energy demand of one dwelling house per holding in the sizing of the solar panel array.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers can now apply for a new scheme which will grant aid some 60pc of the cost of installing solar panels on their farms.

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue announced the opening of applications for solar panels under new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

Most Watched

Privacy