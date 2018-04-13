Farmers reminded to return their 2018 BPS form online

There is less than six weeks to go now until the closing date for submitting applications for the 2018 BPS, the deadline is Tuesday 15 May 2018.

As well as BPS this form is partly an application for other schemes, namely the Greening, ANC, BDGP, GLAS, OFS (Organic Farming Scheme), Sheep Welfare Scheme, Forestry schemes and numerous other Department schemes. Therefore this form is a vital part of ensuring the Direct Payment income arrives to every farm household in the country.

The main issue of concern for the Department of Agriculture this year will lie with the 16,000 plus herd owners that haven’t previously submitted online annually (that’s 13pc of total). This year as per EU regulations all applications have to be submitted online (using Department of Agriculture’s online system). This also goes for all Transfer of Entitlement applications; they must all be submitted online also.

Therefore if you usually submit the form manually by post, it is very important that you get set-up online (i.e. register for the Departments online services) or if you don’t want to do it this way or if you don’t have internet access, then you should contact a qualified Agricultural Consultant. BPS Online: