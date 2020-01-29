Select time to preview
Farmers need two-year CAP transition - ICMSA

Pat McCormack
Declan O'Brien

Any transition arrangements for CAP should be for two years given the current delays on the EU budget negotiations and reform of farm payments, according to ICMSA.

The farm organisation said securing an extended transition period must be a priority for any incoming Irish government.

The Croatian government said recently that it aims to have a transition package agreed by the end of its EU presidency in June.

There is strong opposition among Nordic EU members to the idea of a two-year transition, with the Finnish government suggesting that both an EU budget and new CAP can be agreed this year.

However, this view is not shared in Brussels. Sources at the European Parliament maintained that getting agreement on the outstanding issues around the EU budget and CAP will require at least 18 months.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that given the challenges faced in securing EU consensus on both fronts, a two-year transitions was a "critical requirement".

"Given the huge uncertainties facing farmers at this time - particularly around farm incomes - there is a clear onus on our politicians at national and EU level to ensure that an appropriate transition agreement is in place that will allow the funding of farm schemes to continue for 2021 and 2022 until the new CAP has been put in place," he said.

Such a transitional agreement will require the CAP budget to be maintained at current levels for the period and the provision of national funding for Pillar II schemes, he explained.

"While there may be a level of certainty regarding the BPS-Greening payment during the transition period, there is no such certainty around schemes such as GLAS, TAMS and ANC - schemes that are not only important from a farmer perspective, but also for the wider rural economy and environmental protection," McCormack said.

"These schemes are all due to come to an end at the end of 2020 and the incoming Government must commit to their continuation during the transition period - whether that's one or more years - and give that degree of certainty to farmers around income."

