Farmers most likely to carry extra TB eradication costs  

€5.5 billion has been spent on tackling bovine TB since the early 1960s.
Questioning: Matt Carthy

€5.5 billion has been spent on tackling bovine TB since the early 1960s.

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

It might be possible to levy others in the food chain to help pay for the TB eradication programme, but those costs, in the end, could be again passed on to farmers.

That’s according to Department of Agriculture secretary-general Brendan Gleeson, who said the programme is necessary for trade.

