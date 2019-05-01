Farm Ireland
Farmers in GLAS to get balancing payments this week

The GLAS scheme involves more than 50,000 farmers
Over €25m in GLAS balancing payments to over 42,000 farmers in the GLAS scheme will commence this week.

The balancing payment represents the final 15pc of the 2018 payment and completes the total payment for GLAS actions undertaken last year.

This payment rate is 50pc higher than last year in terms of applicants paid.

Commenting on the payments the Minister said he was delighted to be commencing these GLAS balancing payments a fortnight earlier than expected to over 42,000 farmers.

"This will be a significant cashflow assistance to those farmers, particularly suckler farmers who are the majority of GLAS participants”.

The Minister also reminded that there are a small number of cases where GLAS 3 participants have not yet completed their GLAS Training.

The Minister encouraged these applicants to undertake the outstanding training required as quickly as possible. All GLAS 3 participants must complete the required training by 31 December 2019 to remain in the Scheme.

