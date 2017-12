Farmers who had payments stopped over fires are to be paid for the undamaged portions of their land following a meeting with the Department of Agriculture this week.

Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association(INHFA) representatives met with Department officials in Portlaoise, Co Laois yesterday (Monday) amid concerns that farmers would be left without payments this Christmas.

INHFA’s Henry O’Donnell said the organisation had requested the urgent meeting because the farm payments had been stopped by the Department. Last week Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, called on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to ensure that affected farmers are treated fairly. He said farmers who have commonage shares alongside areas where hill fires took place had payments stopped leaving them short in the run up to Christmas.

Mr O’Donnell said he didn’t have the exact figure for the number of farmers who had payments stopped. Among INHFA members “it is probably in the region of a couple of hundred,” he said. He described Monday’s meeting with the Department as “very productive” and said the Department “are going to issue the balance less the area that has been burned.” He said they also secured “a commitment from the Department that the land that was rendered ineligible will be put back in for 2018.”