Farmers granted extension to public consultation on CAP plans

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced that he is extending the public consultation on the draft interventions proposed for the 2023-2027 CAP strategic plan by a week.

Farmers now have until Friday, September 3, to make submissions under the consultation process, the previous deadline was August 27.

Following a series of virtual “townhall” meetings to update farmers on the draft interventions, the minister said he is “committed to ensuring that all farmers have an opportunity to have their voices heard as part of the consultation process”.

He said: "It's critical to note that we are just in a consultation process with nothing set in stone. I committed to bringing this CAP consultation to every farmer in the country and I am doing that.”

It was also confirmed that the minister will lead a further consultation process later in the year before the final CAP programme is sent to the European Commission for scrutiny no later than January 1, 2022.

“Later in the year, I will personally lead a large and wide consultation process. It's critical to note that no decision has been made or taken, I want farmers to feed in as much as possible. It's their CAP reform,” he said.

IFA president Tim Cullinan welcomed the Department of Agriculture’s decision to extend the consultation period for submissions to the CAP consultation process.

“There are many aspects of the proposals which are unacceptable and IFA will be making a comprehensive submission in consultation with our committees.

“However, we need time to debate the issues around this CAP reform, which will have significant ramifications for the incomes of farmers.”

He said the original closing date was far too tight.

“The Department has made the correct decision to extend the deadline to give more time for proper consideration. We want to have extensive dialogue with our membership before we make our submission,” he said.