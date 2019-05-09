Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 9 May 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Farmers face hold for funds due to TAMS demand

File photo
File photo
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

It is unclear whether farmers who made applications for grant aid under the last tranche of TAMS will get funding in the current round.

It has been suggested that unprecedented application levels for the last TAMS tranche could result in a proportion being held over to the next tranche. The Department of Agriculture was unable to clarify the situation last week.

When contacted by the Farming Independent, a spokesman said he was "not in a position to provide a response for this week's edition".

Investments eligible for investment under TAMS include the:

* Dairy Equipment Scheme;

* Animal Welfare, Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme;

* Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme;

* Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme.

Also Read

Close to €67m was spent on TAMS last year, but investment was curtailed at farm level by the drought and lower dairy farmer incomes. However, the indications are that activity has rebounded this year, with farmers anxious to proceed with investments that were held over for the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, IFA rural development committee chairman Joe Brady has welcomed the issuing of GLAS balancing payments worth €25m to 42,000 farmers. But he has called for all outstanding payments to eligible farmers, including those from 2018, to be paid without further delay.

The IFA estimate that 1,500 farmers still have not received any payment for 2018, amounting to €10.8m due in outstanding monies.

Mr Brady reminded planners that GLAS III farmers who are required to complete training under their GLAS plan by December 2019 must be facilitated in doing so.

He called on the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to lobby the Commission for transitional arrangements for the 25,000 farmers whose GLAS contracts finish at the end of 2020.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Schemes

Revenue clarifies tax relief worry for young farmers

National Reserve and Young Farmers scheme deadline is fast approaching

Scale rental service for BEEP scheme rolled out
The programme will be available to pig producers in Ireland who are members of the Bord Bia Pigmeat Quality Assurance Scheme

Minister announces €500,000 funding initiative for pig farmers
The GLAS scheme involves more than 50,000 farmers

Farmers in GLAS to get balancing payments this week
Blackface Mountain sheep

Is your land eligible for BPS?
General view of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: REUTERS

Alan Matthews: CAP reform remains in limbo but will be affected by...


Top Stories

Milking parlour.

'Farmers across the continent are getting a higher milk price'
(stock photo)

Farmer awarded huge damages over infertile bull
stock picture

Fall off in sales of land as leasing becomes more popular - report
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

Minister hints at issues getting beef support package over the line in EU
Dairy farmer and leader of the BRIDE biodiversity project, Donal Sheehan from Castlelyons, Co Cork.

'Every farmer should have nettles on their farm to improve biodiversity'- dairy...
The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks

'It belongs to the children of Kerry' - Don't sell care home farm, Franciscan...

Four handy-sized properties in Leinster up for sale with prices from...