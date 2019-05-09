Farmers face hold for funds due to TAMS demand

It is unclear whether farmers who made applications for grant aid under the last tranche of TAMS will get funding in the current round.

It has been suggested that unprecedented application levels for the last TAMS tranche could result in a proportion being held over to the next tranche. The Department of Agriculture was unable to clarify the situation last week.

When contacted by the Farming Independent, a spokesman said he was "not in a position to provide a response for this week's edition".

Investments eligible for investment under TAMS include the:

* Dairy Equipment Scheme;

* Animal Welfare, Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme;

* Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme;

* Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme.