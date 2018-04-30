Farmers face green challenges to get future EU payments

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said Irish farmers will have to do more to protect the environment to qualify for renewed farm payments.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan has said Irish farmers will have to do more to protect the environment to qualify for renewed farm payments.

The full text of plans to reform the EU Common Agricultural Policy will be published shortly. But Mr Hogan has confirmed that they will definitely contain an obligation on farmers to do more on protecting the environment, reducing pollution risks from fertilisers and also reducing carbon emissions.

The future of EU farm and regional funds will become clearer this Wednesday when the EU Commission publishes a budget blueprint for the years 2020-2027. A €12bn fund shortfall due to Britain leaving the EU will be compounded by new demands to spend more on security provisions, including anti-terrorism co-operation and curbing cyber crime as well as migration funding.

Mr Hogan said the basic philosophy behind the CAP was that farmers should not be getting grant aid without doing something in return. "Farmers realise, perhaps for the first time, that if they want European taxpayers' money and if they want their budget protected, they have to do that little bit more."