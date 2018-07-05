Farm Ireland
Farmers face €3,000 income cut under CAP budget proposals

A large IFA contingent in Brussels to discuss CAP2020.
A large IFA contingent in Brussels to discuss CAP2020.
FarmIreland Team

The current EU Commission proposals on the CAP Budget would have a devastating impact on Irish farm families, reducing real incomes by €3,000 on average each year, IFA President Joe Healy has said.

“While the CAP Budget reduction has been presented by the EU Commission as a 5% cut, when the effects of inflation are taken into account, the real impact is 17pc or €3,000 on average per farmer. The proposals would mean a loss of €256m each year to Irish farmers and the Irish economy."

He said that initial commentary on the CAP Budget was that the major problem would be the hole in the EU Budget as a result of Brexit.

"However, in the Commission proposals that gap is being made up through Member State contributions. Despite this, the CAP budget is being cut again. It is clear that farmers are being ‘hung out to dry’ in favour of other EU priorities.

“It is time for our political leaders to stand up for farmers and rural Ireland. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the IFA AGM earlier this year that he has farmers’ backs. Now is the time to prove it.

"He must insist the CAP Budget for Ireland is increased to cover the cost of inflation and to pay for any additional requirements placed on farmers.”

IFA has commenced an intense lobby campaign on CAP and will be meeting with TDs and MEPs from all constituencies in the coming weeks.

The IFA CAP Project Team is in Brussels today for meetings with the EU Commission DG Agri and EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan’s Cabinet.

Online Editors

