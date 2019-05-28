Farmers demand rethink on 'unfair' nitrates plans

Derogation review could force dairy farmers to increase land base or cut cow numbers

Kevin O Hanlon spreading slurry on his farm at Ballywilliam, Co Wexford Photo: Roger Jones
Kevin O Hanlon spreading slurry on his farm at Ballywilliam, Co Wexford Photo: Roger Jones
IFA President Joe Healy.
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The IFA's defence of the current Nitrates Derogation regime stepped up a gear this week when the association insisted that intensive farmers could not be threatened with further regulations or restrictions.

As part of its submission on the midterm review of the Nitrates Derogation, the IFA also called on the Department of Agriculture to introduce a Sustainability Development Programme to support improved efficiency and to continue to reduce the environmental footprint of the sector.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Close to 7,500 of the country's most intensive farmers operate under the Nitrates Derogation which allows these units to produce 250kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare. This equates to a stocking rate of 2.85lu/ha.

However, falling water quality standards have put the continued operation of the current derogation in doubt, with suggestions that the upper limit for organic N could be reduced to 210kg per hectare, which equates to 2.47lu/ha or a cow to the acre.

Other proposals being considered would result in farmers with the equivalent of 1.5lu/ha being classified as 'intensive' operators.

Such measures, if introduced, would severely curtail the operations of highly-stocked dairy units, forcing farmers to either increase their land base or significantly reduce cow numbers.

The IFA submission is strongly opposed to major changes to the current derogation regime.

"The Department of Agriculture's early midterm review of the nitrates derogation provides a real opportunity to support the sustainable development of a cohort of farmers who contribute over €900m in agricultural output in every county in Ireland and are a cornerstone of the future development of the sector," insisted IFA president Joe Healy.

Also Read

Under the Fair Deal Scheme, the person in need of care makes a contribution and the State pays the balance

Advice: Nursing-home care costs need to be factored into farm succession plans 

Q One of my parents is in need of full-time care. Although we have been managing home care up to this point, it is putting too much pressure on family members and the need for nursing-home care is becoming urgent. My other parent is quite well and plans to continue to live in the family home. I am a farmer and find my workload too much to balance with caring for a relative. The farm was transferred to me three years ago as I am a trained farmer. I have farmed it alone for more than 10 years due to my father's failing health.

Mr Healy took issue with proposals to classify farms stocked at 1.5 dairy cows/ha as "intensive", describing it as "an incorrect and deeply unfair perception of our family-owned and operated grass-based farms".

He added that the sector was experiencing an unprecedented and extraordinarily aggressive social media-driven scrutiny of farming and food production systems.

Methane

The IFA submission proposed that the climate metrics applied to ruminant livestock should "more accurately reflect the impact of methane" on global temperatures. It also called on the Department of Agriculture to incentivise on-farm carbon sinks such as forestry, hedgerows and permanent pasture.

IFA environment chairman, Thomas Cooney said a range of measures should be prioritised as part of any Sustainability Development Programme. These included:

Implementation of the Teagasc climate roadmap;

Increased funding and removal of VAT for low-emissions slurry spreading equipment;

Supports for greater use of protected urea, lime, slurry additives and soil aeration technologies;

Support for anaerobic digestion and on-farm renewables;

Greater use of organic manures.

The findings of the midterm review are expected to be published later this summer.

Indo Farming





More in Schemes

Fragmented: Ireland has an exceptionally high number of farmers and a very low average farm size in comparion with the majority of EU countries

Mike Brady: Beware the pitfalls of farm partnerships

Balancing payments issue for farmers Sheep Welfare Scheme
Stock image

Entitlements sales spike ahead of BPS closing date
File photo

Farmers face hold for funds due to TAMS demand

Revenue clarifies tax relief worry for young farmers

National Reserve and Young Farmers scheme deadline is fast approaching

Scale rental service for BEEP scheme rolled out


Top Stories

The scene of two ATM robberies in Kells County Meath Pic: Mark Condren

'This is where the majority of their money comes from' - Cattle rustling...
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Green wave: farmers in firing line of climate policy
Green party leader Eamon Ryan and Green Party MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh, at the Castlebar count centre for the Midlands-Northwest. McHugh polled well in the European elections but may lose out in the race for the final seat. Photo: Mark Condren

John Downing: Green shoots fail to take root in farming heartlands
Portlaoise farmer Willie Aird (Fine Gael) re-elected to Laois County Council on Sunday evening while topping the poll with 1573 votes. He is pictured milking his 100 cows on his farm beside O'Moore Park 30 minutes after being elected. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Farmer back milking cows in his town centre farm 30 minutes after...
Killer Michael Ferris

DPP to argue in December that manslaughter sentence for Kerry...
'Medicinal cannabis - for which there is a rapidly growing multibillion-euro market - was not included in the planting trials because a licensing and regulatory process must first be undertaken nationally before it can be grown commercially' (stock photo)

Bord na Móna considering cannabis crops on Irish bogs in state body...
Clogherhead Michael O Brien RS

Generous legacy by Wexford farmer helps fund new lifeboat