Farmers demand rethink on 'unfair' nitrates plans

As part of its submission on the midterm review of the Nitrates Derogation, the IFA also called on the Department of Agriculture to introduce a Sustainability Development Programme to support improved efficiency and to continue to reduce the environmental footprint of the sector.

Close to 7,500 of the country's most intensive farmers operate under the Nitrates Derogation which allows these units to produce 250kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare. This equates to a stocking rate of 2.85lu/ha.

However, falling water quality standards have put the continued operation of the current derogation in doubt, with suggestions that the upper limit for organic N could be reduced to 210kg per hectare, which equates to 2.47lu/ha or a cow to the acre.

Other proposals being considered would result in farmers with the equivalent of 1.5lu/ha being classified as 'intensive' operators.

Such measures, if introduced, would severely curtail the operations of highly-stocked dairy units, forcing farmers to either increase their land base or significantly reduce cow numbers.

The IFA submission is strongly opposed to major changes to the current derogation regime.

"The Department of Agriculture's early midterm review of the nitrates derogation provides a real opportunity to support the sustainable development of a cohort of farmers who contribute over €900m in agricultural output in every county in Ireland and are a cornerstone of the future development of the sector," insisted IFA president Joe Healy.