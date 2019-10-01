Farmers could be paid for carbon cuts - Hogan

Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters
Ciaran Moran

A new scheme to reduce carbon emissions on farms has been mooted by the European Commission.

The Farm Carbon Scheme was tabled by Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan at last week's Agriculture Council meeting.

Mr Hogan said that under the scheme there would be a baseline set for carbon emissions for each farm, and farmers would be rewarded on a points system for cutting carbon emissions.

"It's based around the concept of performance and results rather than the existing prescriptive approach," he said.

The Commission hopes monetary incentives could enhance the uptake of climate-friendly measures by farmers.

Earlier this year Commissioner Hogan also flagged the One Hectare Afforestation Initiative where member states would have the option to reward farmers with payments per farm for the afforestation of one hectare.

Speaking after the Council meeting, Commissioner Hogan said: "There is a new reality dawning on people now of the need to step up on climate and environment ambition, and the Commission has proposed to double the level of ambition relating to climate action."

