Farmers advised to ‘disregard’ latest BEAM letters after ‘IT glitch’

Revised BEAM letters are to be issued next week. Stock image

Farmers have been advised to “disregard” recently issued Department of Agriculture letters pertaining to the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme.

It has emerged that the letters, which farmers received in recent days, contain an “error” incurred due to what has been described as an “IT glitch”.

Each month BEAM participants receive letters from the Department outlining their individual progress to date on achieving their 5pc reduction in the amount of bovine livestock manure nitrogen on their holding in line with committed reference periods under the scheme.

However, in a text message sent to farmers this afternoon, the Department told applicants that: “Recently issued BEAM update letters contain an error. A revised version will issue this week. Apologies for any confusion”.

IFA Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said IFA has been in contact with the Department about the matter.

“The Department has acknowledged that there is an issue with the letters and their officials are working to rectify the problem.

“Farmers will be issued with new letters with the correct information,” he said.

Reduction period

Last month, the Department reminded farmers that they have until June 21 to select a later 12-month reduction period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 for the BEAM scheme “if they so wish”.

Farmers and advisors were also reminded that the reference period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 remains the same and that participants must still deliver the 5pc reduction in the production livestock nitrogen from slurries.

The new reduction period only applies to farmers who opted to apply for the change; while those farmers on track to meet the 5pc nitrogen reduction targets can use the original reference period ending June 30, 2021.

Changing the BEAM reference period came about as many farmers were in danger of missing the initial reference period.

In January it was reported that some 18,000 farmers were understood not to be compliant with the rules of the BEAM scheme.

Close to €80 million was paid to just under 33,000 Irish beef farmers in 2019 under the scheme, introduced to help compensate farmers for the drop off in beef prices during the period September 2018 to May 2019.