Farmer misgivings over 'more-or-less constant surveillance' planned under next CAP

This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Terra satellite on May 08, 2017

Declan O'Brien

Irish farms will be continually monitored from space under the next CAP programme, with two European satellites crossing directly over the country every five days.  

The Copernicus Sentinel satellites will be able to view activities on the ground, even when there is heavy cloud cover, Department of Agriculture officials told shocked agri-sector representatives via an online Charter of Farmers’ Rights meeting last week.

The Department claimed that increased ‘eye-in-the-sky’ activity – which is dubbed the Area Monitoring System (AMS) – would reduce the burden of controls and administrative costs, as well as cutting the rate of non-compliances.

