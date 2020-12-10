Farmer misgivings over 'more-or-less constant surveillance' planned under next CAP

This natural-color satellite image was collected by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) aboard the Terra satellite on May 08, 2017

Irish farms will be continually monitored from space under the next CAP programme, with two European satellites crossing directly over the country every five days.

The Copernicus Sentinel satellites will be able to view activities on the ground, even when there is heavy cloud cover, Department of Agriculture officials told shocked agri-sector representatives via an online Charter of Farmers’ Rights meeting last week.

The Department claimed that increased ‘eye-in-the-sky’ activity – which is dubbed the Area Monitoring System (AMS) – would reduce the burden of controls and administrative costs, as well as cutting the rate of non-compliances.

However, the new strategy was likened to ‘Big Brother’ by the farm representatives who joined the meeting, with most questioning the level of intrusion involved. INHFA spokesperson, Vincent Roddy, claimed that farmers will be “subjected to unprecedented levels of inspection that would not be tolerated in any other sector or workplace”. Mr Roddy said the idea that every activity on a farm is being watched and assessed will convince many to walk away from the sector. “This new satellite surveillance of farmers’ agricultural activity could well be the final straw for many,” he said. “I have no doubt but that this will increase stress levels in our farming community. It could also lead to an exodus from farming for many on low CAP payments, as they balance their mental health against the additional stress associated with a relentless inspection regime,” Mr Roddy added. The ICMSA’s Denis Drennan also expressed misgivings regarding the transition from “practical surveys to more-or-less constant surveillance”. Mr Drennan said the Government would not countenance or contemplate a comparable level of intrusion in any other sector of society. “I suppose that it’ll be justified under some heading, probably environmental or sustainability,” the ICMSA representative said. While the new monitoring system will produce far clearer satellite imagery than is currently available, the Department denied that the technology would be good enough to read an animal’s ear tag. However, the Department said the system will be interactive, with farmers potentially receiving text messages to upload good quality images of an area or an activity that the satellite identified but was unable to photograph. “It is unclear whether these texts will take the form of orders or requests – I suppose it depends on the mood of Big Brother,” a farm representative commented wryly.