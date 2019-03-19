Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said the current budget proposals for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) are not tenable.

Farm payments should not be 'robbed' to fund new EU challenges - Creed

Speaking to fellow European Agriculture Ministers in Brussels yesterday, he said it feasible position to keep asking farmers to do more and more yet clearly decide that we will pay them less and less.

"Farmers won't thank us for that and I don't think society generally will thank us either," he said.

He called on his fellow ministers to put pressure on their Governments to maintain current CAP spending.

"We must say that the proposals as published do not represent an adequate budget for the ambition that we have for the CAP.

"It is not a tenable position to ask farmers to do more and more and clearly in the context of the proposals on the table to pay them less and less.

"Europe does face new challenges, but Europe needs to find new money. It is not a rationale to rob the budget of the CAP to meet other challenges< he said.

Under plans for the EU’s budget for 2021-2027, farmers would receive around €232 billion in direct support, a drop of more than €30 billion from the current seven-year budget.