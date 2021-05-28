Farm leaders double down on minister as CAP talks abandoned

Farm leaders are doubling down on the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, to secure a workable CAP framework as unease grows across many sectors over the next CAP framework.

Following the failure of the European Parliament and European Council to reach a compromise deal on the CAP last night, ICMSA president Pat McCormack and ICSA president Dermot Kelleher have called for “straight talking” on how to proceed from here.

The two EU colleges remain some distance apart on a number of issues including: conditionality requirements, the targeting of support (including internal convergence and mandatory redistribution of direct payments), the ring-fencing and expenditure of eco-scheme funding.

In a statement McCormack said that the Irish family farm model would be “critically undermined” under the proposed CAP deal and that Ireland “will have to insist” that member states are given the necessary flexibility to address country-specific issues in any final deal.

“On Thursday evening ICMSA made a specific proposal to Minster McConalogue whereby farmers under a defined level of payment are exempted from convergence.

"Convergence is a very crude policy that will severely hit many farmers with a high payment per hectare, but low overall payment.

"Everyone agrees that it doesn’t suit the Irish model and a solution has to be found to this problem. We think that much confusion and unfairness can be avoided if we start at this principle – no cuts to any farmer receiving direct payments under Pillar I at a level to be agreed by member states as part of the CAP strategic plan.

"We think that should be our operating principle and that should guide our support or rejection of any new CAP,” he said adding that concentration on payment-per-hectare “is pointless and misleading” and that the focus should be concentrating on total direct payments to an individual farmer.

“Our position – and what we think Ireland’s position should be – is that the new CAP must either set out in the agreement or allow individual member states the flexibility to leave payments under Pillar I at a level agreed at member state level untouched. Bluntly, we think that principle must take priority over convergence,” he said.

On eco-schemes, ICMSA said the minister must insist that the maximum level must be 20pc and that farmers can meet the requirements without any additional costs being imposed on them.

"CAP is an agricultural policy and we are in grave danger of turning it into a complex and unworkable grand eco strategy that it was never designed to be,” Mr McCormack concluded.

‘Straight talking’

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher has said that the failure to reach agreement on the CAP reform this week reflects the fact that a deal will be very difficult to achieve when “farmers are being asked to do more and more for less and less.”

“In particular, it is unacceptable to see beef, suckler, sheep and tillage farmers seeing their payments fall when these sectors are so dependent on CAP payments.

"We had hoped that if the EU wanted a greener CAP, then funds would be in place to pay extra for extra delivery. Instead, the CAP reform proposals are built around an inadequate budget that can only result in farmers having their payments slashed to fund the Green Deal. No other sector would tolerate this.”

“ICSA agrees that we need maximum flexibility to design a CAP that suits Ireland’s needs. But we are going to need some very straight talking about how CAP must be used to support the lower income sectors.

"Irish agriculture must have the right balance between all sectors, in the interests of maintaining farm families, supporting the rural economy and a devising a sustainable model both in economic and environmental terms,” he said.