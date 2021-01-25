Farm inspections needed to keep payments flowing - Minister

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalouge has said farm inspections are 'essential work' and are needed to keep farm payments flowing.

His comments come after a midlands farmer says his family was “hugely stressed” after learning that a Department official, who had inspected their farm, subsequently contracted Covid-19.

The farmer, aged over 65, claimed that the inspector had “worn no protective gear” when conducting the inspection before Christmas.

It comes as a number of farm organisations have called for all on-farm inspections to cease amid the coronavirus crisis.

However, responding to questions on the issue last week Minister McConalogue said conducting on-farm inspections is deemed essential work.

"Officials in my Department and I are very conscious of the challenges and concerns for all stakeholders posed by the COVID-19 situation.

"At all times, our priority is to safeguard the health and safety of farm families, our staff and the wider community, while still facilitating scheme payments," he said.

Where possible, he said inspections are being done remotely, thereby avoiding the need for on-farm visits but in certain situations.

However, he explained that a farm visit is required in order to complete the pre-payment checks and controls necessary to make vital payments to these farmers.

"Inspections are carried out in line with HSE guidelines and Government requirements concerning COVID.

"All inspections are notified in advance and the farmer is afforded an opportunity to defer the inspection for up to three weeks should there be COVID related concerns or issues," he said.

Minister McConalogue added that inspectors are required to adhere to an inspection protocol which gives clear guidance to inspectors on procedures to be followed during the inspection.

"We cannot defer inspections indefinitely as this would impact payments to scheme participants," he said.

Online Editors